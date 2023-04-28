This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brighton have emerged as the front-runners to sign Joao Pedro from Watford this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Seagulls are closing in on a roughly £30 million deal to sign the forward.

Is Joao Pedro a good signing for Brighton?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Brazilian will be a good addition to Roberto de Zerbi’s side…

Josh Cole

This has the potential to be yet another shrewd move by Brighton as Joao Pedro certainly possesses a great deal of talent.

While the forward has only managed to provide four direct goal contributions in the Premier League during his career to date, he could go on to excel at this level under the guidance of the right manager.

Having managed to further the development of Evan Ferguson and Kaoru Mitoma during his time in charge of the Seagulls, Roberto De Zerbi will be confident in his ability to get the best out of Pedro.

By making an instant impact for Brighton next season, Pedro could potentially establish himself as a key member of the club’s squad as they aim to achieve more success in the top-flight.

James Reeves

Pedro would be a sensational signing for Brighton.

He has been the shining light in what has been an incredibly disappointing season for Watford with 11 goals and four assists in 35 appearances.

The Brazilian's talent is evident and at still only 21, he has plenty of room for improvement and represents a shrewd long-term investment by the Seagulls.

Pedro will fit seamlessly into Roberto De Zerbi's attractive, attacking style of play and it would be no surprise to see his game develop further under the Italian's expert guidance.

It would be something of a coup for the Seagulls to win the race for Pedro's signature, particularly with clubs likely to be playing Champions League football next season reportedly interested, but Pedro is likely to get regular game time at the Amex Stadium and it feels like the perfect move for him.

Declan Harte

The manner of this deal has come as a surprise given how quickly everything has seemingly moved.

However, in Pedro, Brighton will be signing yet another exciting forward for their impressive front line.

It’s hard to argue against the Premier League club’s track record in the transfer market and Pedro is an exciting talent.

A £30 million fee is a big gamble relative to what Brighton usually spend, but the 21-year-old could be what the team needs to remain competitive in the hunt for European places next season.