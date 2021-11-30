‘Positivity at last’, ‘A beautiful sight’ – Many West Brom fans reach to fresh Dara O’Shea update

West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O’Shea is back on the grass as he continues to recover from his ankle injury, which has caused a stir among fans of the Championship side.

The Irishman was in impressive form in the early part of the season but fractured his ankle while on international duty in September, which was predicted to keep him out for between four and six months.

Speaking back in October, Albion boss Valerien Ismael suggested that O’Shea could be back ahead of schedule and praised his “warrior” mentality.

It’s still unclear when we can expect him back in the senior side but the West Midlands club did provide a positive update on his recovery yesterday, posting a video on social media that showed him back training on the grass and with a ball at his feet.

✔️ Boots on.

✔️ Running on the grass.

✔️ Ball work. Another step taken on the road to recovery for @dara_oshea_ 💙 pic.twitter.com/6e36NoNbol — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) November 29, 2021

The 22-year-old clearly still has a long way to go but there’s no doubt this is a positive step and it may be just the sort of boost that Baggies fans need right now amid the poor form on the pitch.

Albion have won just one of their last six games and slipped to fourth in the table – eight points back from the top two.

The update concerning O’Shea has been very well received by The Hawthorns faithful, however, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their joy.

Read their reaction here:

Christmas present from the baggies, getting @dara_oshea_ back in the squad!!!! We have missed you!!!! ⚽️ https://t.co/GGU8bZ6Yik — Michelle (@MichelleKeeley2) November 29, 2021

Not to much to smile about lately but all in 💙🤍 will raise a smile to this – how we have missed Dara – we are better side for having him fit and in the side that’s for sure #wba https://t.co/6ACHgGxGRv — Jason Wheeler (@le_lebouf76) November 29, 2021

happiness in a video 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/HAdmni0j5U — Poppy Roberts 🕺🏼 (@poppyrobertss) November 29, 2021

Dara back on grass😍 he’ll be back after Christmas, hugeee boost https://t.co/vGAynB9SB6 — 𝑫𝒂𝒏🗣 (@danwba_) November 29, 2021

This is the best thing to come out of the albion for weeks! https://t.co/O9Q5Qn9Dek — DeeJ (@oDeeJayx) November 29, 2021

it's such a beautiful sight 😍 https://t.co/jkspUkGevy — bin kaden (@teixeiraszn) November 29, 2021