Positives and negatives for Sunderland as early injury news is detailed ahead of play-off final

Sunderland duo Nathan Broadhead and Aiden McGeady could both feature in the League One play-off final but Carl Winchester and Leon Dajaku are serious doubts, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on aggregate to book their place in Wembley and move within 90 minutes of a return to the Championship – with only Wycombe now standing in their way.

There are still nine days until the final but Alex Neil will be hoping to have as many players available as possible for what looks likely to be a tough test.

The Sunderland Echo has indicated that McGeady could be in the running to feature against the Chairboys as he returned to full training three weeks ago.

Neil has suggested that Broadhead’s cameo in the second leg against Wednesday is a step in a positive direction as he was not at full fitness for that game while it is understood that Winchester (groin) and Dajaku (illness) are serious doubts for the Wembley final.

The Verdict

Broadhead’s cameo against the Owls was a major boost given the late-season form he’s shown – scoring five goals in seven games in April to help the Black Cats secure a play-off place – and with more than a week to go there will be optimism he can recover in time.

Having McGeady with all his wile and experience will be useful as well if only as an impact sub in case they need goals late in the game.

Clearly, a clean bill of health would have been ideal but the impressive form of the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts lessen the blow of Dajaku’s potential absence while Lynden Gooch has proven capable at right wing-back.

There are positives and negatives in this early update for the Black Cats, who will pray for no more injury setbacks ahead of the final at Wembley.

Quiz: Which club did Sunderland sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Emerson Thome? Arsenal Fulham Tottenham Chelsea