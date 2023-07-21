Highlights Willy Gnonto is attracting interest from Everton, but he is not pushing to leave Leeds United and has returned to training.

Gnonto had a successful first season in the Premier League but still has room for development and would benefit from more regular game time.

A move to Everton may not be the best option for Gnonto's development, and a move to a major European side or a full season in the second tier could be more beneficial.

Everton are interested in signing Leeds United's Willy Gnonto this summer, but the Whites are standing firm thus far.

Relegation from the Premier League for Leeds will have lasting repercussions on the playing squad, including calling into question the future of their young star.

The 19-year-old forward signed for the Whites from Swiss side FC Zurich on transfer deadline day last summer for a fee of around £3.8million, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Initially, he had to settle with minutes for the Under-21s and develop within Leeds youth set up, but was always on the fringes of the first-team and has since gone on to establish himself. His pace, explosiveness, and dynamism in attack helped fast-track him into the senior frame.

The Italian international is still a raw and unrefined talent in some ways, despite picking up four goals and four assists from 28 appearances during his first season at Premier League level, with only 14 starts within that in the top-flight as well.

Leeds United transfer activity so far

Gnonto remains a Leeds player but the Whites have seen Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Rodrigo, and Marc Roca all depart the club so far during the transfer window.

Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have also seen their contracts expire at Elland Road, whilst Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams, and Luis Sinisterra could all be other future departures.

Former Norwich City and Borussia Mönchengladbach manager Daniel Farke has taken charge at Elland Road, but the German is facing the prospect of not knowing exactly who will be retained until the window has closed.

What's the latest regarding Willy Gnonto's future at Leeds?

Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post is reporting: "Gnonto is making no attempt to force his way out of Elland Road despite the transfer noise surrounding the teenager.

"Gnonto is on the radar of Premier League Everton and Leeds have already knocked back one bid for their Italian international, but a move to Goodison would appear to make less sense than a return to Serie A or a side more likely to achieve mid-table comfort in the English top flight."

The Premier League side have made a firm move for the Italian international, with the Daily Mail revealing that a £15m offer was lodged for Gnonto.

However, Smyth is reporting that he is not pushing to leave. He added: "A long campaign that started in July 2022 with FC Zurich and ended in June 2023 with Nations League and Under 21 European Championships involvement in Italy squads delayed Gnonto's return to training at Thorp Arch but he is now back training and has shown no signs of a burning desire to leave."

Smyth believes the Whites would like to retain Gnonto's services but "their resolve will be tested further before the transfer window closes."

Should Gnonto stay at Leeds?

In terms of his development, the 19-year-old is in need of more regular game time next season, which will help him kick on further with achieving the potential most fans know is just waiting to be unlocked.

Gnonto is an excellent player but could be even better, and playing a full season in the second tier would surely be a good way for him to develop than sitting on the bench, albeit for a potentially elite side.

That's why the Everton move perhaps makes little sense, but a move to a major European side could. However, the Italian would still be better off with a full season of starting games under his belt, and perhaps he knows that.