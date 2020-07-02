Positive Wigan Athletic update emerges amid administration struggles

The mood at Wigan Athletic took a dramatic turn for the worst on Wednesday this week as the Latics were placed into administration.

The men from the DW Stadium have been the form team in the Championship in the last few weeks and months, with them shooting up the table and looking safe from relegation.

Now, though, if they finish outside the drop-zone they will be handed a 12-point deduction and that could still send them down, so it’s up to Paul Cook and his men to make sure that doesn’t happen.

In more positive news, though, EFL reporter Justin Allen has revealed that the Latics’ administrator has said that 12 parties have already registered interest in taking the club over, whilst a further 18 are expected to reveal that they’re also keen on buying the club:

The #Wigan administrator has just said that there are 12 interested parties in buying the club but expects 30 in total. He also says one other #EFL Championship club is in serious risk of going into administration before the season is out. #wafc — Justin Allen (@justinallen1976) July 2, 2020

The Verdict

It’s never good news when a club goes into administration and it seems likely that more will follow suit as the summer draws on.

However, at least on a positive note there appears to be interest in the club and it will need to be a thorough process to narrow down the gaggle of parties to a preferred buyer.

There’s at least some hope, though, and fans of the club can cling onto that right now.