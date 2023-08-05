Highlights West Ham will likely secure a deal for James Ward-Prowse if they stay in the race and remain persistent.

Ward-Prowse still has three years left on his contract at St Mary's.

Some reports suggest that Southampton are demanding around £40m for the midfielder.

West Ham United will eventually secure a deal for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse if they remain in the race for his signature, according to Dean Jones who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from St Mary's for a decent chunk of the summer - but hasn't yet secured a switch with the player starting in his side's opening league game of the 2023/24 campaign against Sheffield Wednesday last night.

He even secured the assist for Che Adams' winner at Hillsborough, reinforcing just how much of a miss he would be on the south coast if he did secure a return to the Premier League between now and the end of the transfer window.

Registering nine goals and four assists in 38 league games last season, Ward-Prowse has established himself as a player that is capable of thriving at the top level.

How long does James Ward-Prowse have left on his contract at Southampton?

Despite the fact the Englishman has done more than enough to put himself in the shop window, the 28-year-old put pen to paper on a five-year contract back in 2021.

With this in mind, the Saints are in a very strong position at the negotiating table, with the player's deal not expiring for another three years yet.

What is James Ward-Prowse's price tag?

His age and the fact his next club may not be able to sell him on for a profit in the future may limit the amount the Saints can demand for his signature.

However, it has been reported by some outlets that the Championship club are demanding around £40m for his signature, but it remains to be seen whether any teams will eventually be willing to pay that amount to take the player away from St Mary's.

Football Insider believes Russell Martin's side are even holding out for as much as £45m for the 28-year-old, something they may have the license to do with Tino Livramento closing in on a move to Newcastle United, allowing them to generate a decent amount of revenue.

What's the latest on West Ham's pursuit of James Ward-Prowse?

There have been mixed reports on the West Ham and Ward-Prowse saga - but transfer insider Jones believes the Irons will win the race with a bit of persistence and also thinks the player is keen on the move.

He said: "The James Ward-Prowse situation is still alive.

"I know that goes against the current wave of information, but the fact they have made offers shows their intent and while Saints might keep knocking them back at the minute, the update I have just had suggests this is a deal that will eventually get done if they persist as the player is pretty keen on that being the case.

"I don’t know how quickly it’ll happen because of the approach West Ham have taken on this and, of course, they are very wary about the price point here and not overpaying.

"At the moment, they are about £10million away from valuation. To be honest, maybe he even starts the season at Saints. But he won’t be there much longer and, at the moment, he’s the Moyes target that looks likely, even if Steidten has been trying to calm the excitement around that opportunity."

How much should West Ham be willing to pay for James Ward-Prowse?

Considering James Maddison and Harvey Barnes secured moves away from Leicester City for around the £40m mark, the Saints should be looking to sell Ward-Prowse for around that price.

The latter may be older than the former Foxes duo, but Maddison only had one year left on his contract and Ward-Prowse has three, which should give Martin's side the license to demand a decent amount for his signature.

And if they sell others including Livramento and Romeo Lavia, they may not need to sell Ward-Prowse to give Martin a decent amount to spend, so the Saints should remain firm in their stance at this point.

The Hammers, therefore, will probably need to pay a bit more to get the Saints around the negotiating table and a £35m probably seems like a fair one for all parties.

His goalscoring contributions allow the midfield to justify this price tag, so £35m is the amount the Irons should be willing to spend.