Highlights West Brom owner Guochuan Lai has lowered the asking price for the club to £35m in order to speed up the sale amid interest from the US and Middle East.

Concerns about mismanagement and financial issues have already impacted the club, with sales being required in the New Year if Lai remains in place.

The drop in price makes the club more attractive to buyers, indicating that a quick deal could go through, providing potential new owners show their seriousness.

West Brom owner Guochuan Lai is willing to drop his asking price to £35m as he looks to speed up the sale of the club, amid interest from parties in the US and Middle East.

West Brom up for sale

It’s no secret that Albion have had major issues off the pitch for some time under the guidance of the Chinese businessman, and there are concerns about what the future holds under Lai.

He has failed to repay a loan taken out for another of his businesses, and they also took out a £20m loan from MSD Holdings to help with the running of the club, which will obviously have to be repaid with interest.

Therefore, fans are worried about the mismanagement over the years, and it has already impacted the Baggies, who sold Dara O’Shea to Burnley for £7m in the summer to help balance the books.

It has been reported that further sales would be required in the New Year if Lai remains in place, so it will be a concern for Carlos Corberan.

So, all fans are keen on a takeover to go through, with the supporters having already protested for change in the past few months.

Guochuan Lai lowers West Brom asking price

And, there could be some good news on that front, as Football Insider revealed that Lai has lowered his asking price as he looks to get a deal done as quickly as possible.

“The takeover process at West Brom is set to accelerate after Guochuan Lai dropped his asking price, sources have told Football Insider.

“The Baggies owner is open to selling the club this season and initially set an asking price of £50m. Lai has since dropped his asking price from £50m down to £35m. It means Lai stands to make a loss of £165m on the club after his £200m takeover in 2016.”

What does this mean for West Brom?

Obviously, the drop in price makes the club a more attractive option to buyers, and the report does state that ‘talks are ongoing with potential bidders from the US and Middle East’.

So, the interest is there, and whilst any prospective new owner will need to show they are serious, it does suggest that a relatively quick deal could go through.

As outlined above, things are pretty bleak for Albion off the pitch right now, and the talk of January sales is one that will worry Corberan given his squad is already stretched. That means they want it sorted before the New Year in an ideal world, and it could now happen.

What next for West Brom?

The fans will be desperate for good news in terms of the takeover, but the reality is that Corberan and the team can’t let it distract them from the job at hand.

The Spaniard is going to be working with the current squad over the next few months, and he will believe they are capable of mixing it with the best in the Championship.

Albion take on Birmingham City on Friday night, as they look to cement their position in the top six.