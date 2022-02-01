Positive West Brom injury update provided by player

West Brom defender Dara O’Shea has confirmed he plans to play one more U23 game before making his return to the first-team.

The centre-back suffered a serious ankle injury back in September that was expected to keep the Irishman out for around six months.

Pleasingly for the Baggies, O’Shea’s return has gone to plan, with the 22-year-old following up an outing with the U23s with more minutes in a friendly against Hereford on Monday.

And, speaking to the club’s official site, the player gave an update on his situation as he targets a return to the XI this month.

“I just want to get going again now, but I know how important it is to do things properly and keep increasing the game time gradually.

“The plan is to get 90 minutes in with the Under-23s in their fixture against Southampton next Monday, and then hopefully I’ll get through that fine and be ready to go.”

O’Shea had enjoyed a brilliant start to the season before his setback, scoring two goals in five league games as Albion got off to a great start under Valerien Ismael.

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

The verdict

This is finally some good news for Albion fans who are not happy at the current situation the club find themselves in.

O’Shea was a real influential player at the start of the season, with his aerial dominance making him a threat going forward as well as ensuring he shone at the back.

On current form, he would walk back into the XI and Valerien Ismael, or whoever is in charge, will be delighted to have the Ireland international back available for selection in a few weeks time.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.