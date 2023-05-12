Unpaid Wigan Athletic players could see their wages arrive by the end of the week, according to yesterday evening's update from Alan Nixon.

It has been reported that only those who are in the Latics' future plans have been paid, a questionable decision by those at the top of the club who have been the subjects of real criticism this season.

Unpaid wages is a particularly sensitive issue for a club that found itself in administration less than three years ago - and saw some of their best players depart because of this downfall.

Wigan Athletic's wages turmoil

This wages issue has been a problem throughout the season with players failing to be paid on time on numerous occasions.

Earlier this year, Steven Caulker blasted the club on social media because of this issue and is unlikely to be pleased about this current situation either.

During the early stages of this month, The Sun reported that the Latics' players had considered going on strike because of this latest delay, but they turned up for the final game of the season against Rotherham United, drawing 0-0 against the Millers.

The players' latest wages were due more than a week ago but at this point, it doesn't seem as though this problem has been resolved.

Will Wigan Athletic escape a further punishment from the EFL?

Having already been deducted three points earlier this season due to their late payments, many will wonder whether the Latics could face a further punishment ahead of next season.

The EFL have reportedly been asking questions of the Latics due to this latest incident and even if the wages are paid by the end of this week, Nixon believes that may not be enough for Wigan to escape another sanction.

What this punishment would be remains to be seen - but a points deduction next season could ruin their chances of getting back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

How should the supporters feel?

The board will know just how sensitive the supporters will be about this issue because administration decimated the club last time out.

They may have managed to get themselves back to the second tier reasonably quickly but they could easily be in League Two right now and that would have been hugely disappointing for a club that were in the Premier League not so long ago.

Quite frankly, you wouldn't blame the fanbase if they wanted the current owners out because it seems clear that they are unable to provide the necessary stability needed at the moment.

The appointment of Kolo Toure was an unwise risk and although they had a right to fire Leam Richardson considering how poor results were, they needed to get their next appointment right after that.

Unfortunately, Toure's tenure proved to be a disaster and you have to wonder whether he was a suitable candidate to take the role on in the first place, with the Latics declining at that point and the former Arsenal defender not having any senior managerial experience under his belt prior to his spell at the DW Stadium.