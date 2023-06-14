Burnley and Southampton are in the early stages of negotiations over attacker Nathan Tella, according to The Athletic.

There is said to be a hope that a compromise can be struck between the two clubs over a price for the 23-year-old.

Tella spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with the Clarets in the Championship and proved a key player under Vincent Kompany as his side won the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

He scored 19 goals and provided five assists for his loan club - finishing as their top scorer and establishing himself as a fan favourite at Turf Moor.

With Southampton relegated from the Premier League last term, there has been plenty of talk about Burnley signing Tella permanently and it appears progress is finally being made.

According to The Athletic, negotiations between the two clubs are now in the early stages concerning a deal for the winger.

It is thought that the price will be a sticking point but there is optimism that the pair can come to some sort of compromise on the fee.

When does Nathan Tella's Southampton contract expire?

Tella signed a long-term deal at St Mary's in 2020, which is due to keep him under contract on the South Coast until the summer of 2025.

As a result, Southampton are in a strong negotiating position when it comes to the returning loanee despite dropping out of the Premier League last term.

Could Southampton keep hold of Nathan Tella?

Given his contract situation, the Saints do have the option of keeping hold of Tella if Burnley are not willing to meet their valuation.

He would certainly be an asset for the South Coast club, as his ridiculous form in the 2022/23 campaign proves, but it remains to be seen whether incoming boss Russell Martin feels he fits in his system.

Given we saw Martin switch to a 4-2-3-1, or similar, late on in his Swansea City tenure, it would be a surprise if he felt he couldn't find a place for the brilliant wide man.

Tella's stance will also be a factor. It would be understandable if the player felt he was ready for the Premier League now and pushed to the leave the South Coast club.

That said, he may feel he has finished business at St Mary's - having failed to make much of an impact at senior level despite playing 41 times.