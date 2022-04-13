Positive update given on senior Sheffield Wednesday star’s injury return

Sheffield Wednesday could see Josh Windass back in full training as early as next week, as he gets ever closer to returning from a lengthy injury issue.

The attacker has been missing for large chunks of this season and it seems fair to suggest that the Owls have missed him, especially given he was one of their better players last season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Naturally, he would have hoped to have got himself in contention this year to fire them back to the second tier but that is not what has happened, though he could still play a part in their return via the play-offs.

Indeed, as per Dom Howson for a Q&A for Yorkshire Live, the Wednesday reporter has revealed Windass could be back in full training next week, though the Owls will not rush him:

“He is progressing well and I think Moore is hoping Windass could be back in full training next week. I would be surprised if we see Windass before Fleetwood. Even Fleetwood might be a big ask. He has been out a long time. For Wednesday, it is about making sure Windass is available for the play-offs should they make the cut. He could be a huge player for them. If Windass had been fit for the majority of this campaign, I genuinely believe they would have been a lot nearer to the top two.”

The Verdict

If Windass is back for the play-offs, should Wednesday be involved in them, he has the quality to potentially be the difference in those matches.

Crucially, though, the Owls need to finish inside the top six and also manage Windass’ return, to ensure he has match sharpness but also no chance of picking up any knock-on niggles.

Either way, though, this is good news for Wednesday and they’ll be pleased to have him back involved on the training pitch.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Sheffield Wednesday players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 Liam Palmer? Yes No