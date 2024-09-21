A new update surrounding the potential takeover of Sheffield United has now emerged.

This comes from Andy Giddings of BBC Radio Sheffield on Saturday lunchtime, who has revealed that 'positive talks' have been held between the respective parties surrounding the deal in the last 48 hours, with agreements having previously been reached.

United's pre-season and beginning to the Championship campaign has been clouded with uncertainty off the pitch, which had impacted the way in which Chris Wilder was able to operate in the summer transfer window amid a high amount of player turnover following relegation from the Premier League.

But, despite the goings-on behind the scenes, Wilder's men have been largely undeterred on it, as they remain unbeaten in the second tier so far, with the likes of Kieffer Moore, Callum O'Hare, Alfie Gilchrist and Mike Cooper already making big impressions on the Bramall Lane faithful after their summer moves.

Sheffield United's 2024 summer transfer window (signings) Player Signed from Loan or permanent Jamie Shackleton Unattached Permanent Sam McCallum Unattached Permanent Kieffer Moore AFC Bournemouth Permanent Callum O'Hare Unattached Permanent Harrison Burrows Peterborough United Permanent Harry Souttar Leicester City Loan Alfie Gilchrist Chelsea Loan Tyrese Campbell Unattached Permanent Michael Cooper Plymouth Argyle Permanent Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Crystal Palace Loan

And, despite further uncertainty in recent times that has seen reports emerge that a takeover from a US-based consortium may not occur, this fresh update will come as a major relief to Blades fans.

It has been known for quite some time that the US-based consortium, which includes Wolverhampton-born businessman Tom Page, have been looking to purchase the club from current Saudi owner Prince Abdullah, having submitted their plans to do so to the EFL back in May.

It was reported by the Sheffield Star in August that the deal was nearing completion, before it was stated on 10th September that whilst the EFL required a final significant document after largely being satisfied by the consortium's plans, the initial confidence that a deal would be completed had turned into optimism.

Further doubts would have been felt among United supporters as it was reported by Alan Nixon and relayed by Football Insider that a deal was in jeopardy on September 10th, whilst Rob Staton of BBC Radio Sheffield revealed that talks would remain ongoing with the EFL.

The Star claimed on Friday that "the ongoing delay is not a great look for the group of would-be new owners", before Giddings has clarified a current positive outlook on the situation as far as takeover talks are concerned.

"Understand there has been 'positive' talks between both parties in the past 48 hrs. Talks will now continue over some “differences of opinion over some of the finer details” that would affect the club going fwd," he stated via X.

"As was widely reported some weeks ago, agreements were reached between both parties over the terms of sale. The EFL have been satisfied." he added.

Sheffield United need US takeover to be completed ASAP

For all connected with the club, it is imperative that clarity and conformation is given regarding the potential takeover as soon as possible, which would continue the positive outlook that has surrounded the club, given their start to the season on the pitch.

Furthermore, the fact talks have remained ongoing past the transfer deadline would have no doubt frustrated Wilder, as further bodies could have been added to his strong squad with sufficient investment in the market, but if completion is nearing, the United boss will be hoping for ample backing in January if the club are in a strong position in the promotion race.

It would also add to the security of key players such as Ollie Arblaster, as significant investment would potentially lessen the chances of the club selling their academy graduate to Brighton, who have been strongly linked as a potential suitor in recent times.

All in all, after one previously failed bid to Nigerian businessman, Dozy Mmobuosi, Blades fans will be praying that no further stumbling blocks emerge in the current talks, and that the boardroom will change hands very soon.