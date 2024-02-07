After various false dawns and hopes, Reading FC supporters could soon be getting their hopes and wishes of a club takeover.

The Royals have struggled in League One this season, mainly thanks to their absent owner Dai Yongge and his repeated non-payment of wages, taxes and other bills, but with three months of the 2023-24 season to go, could a new chairperson be arriving at the Select Car Leasing Stadium?

The Sell Before We Dai movement and protests in general have been ramped up at Reading matches in recent times, with the pitch invasion against Port Vale last month which forced the match to be abandoned gaining national attention.

Frustration had been growing about the lack of movement in regards to a sale, with reports in December suggesting that Yongge upped the price of a takeover deal with Luxembourg-based Genevra Associates at the last minute, which forced its collapse and put the Royals back to square one.

In the latest meeting between the club and STAR (Supporters' Trust At Reading) though, some seemingly more positive news has been relayed to the fans of the club by former CEO Nigel Howe, who is helping Yongge to try and find the right deal and party to force through a sale.

Howe has told STAR that a deal to transfer Reading FC out of the Chinese businessman's hands is 'moving in the right direction' and that an exclusivity agreement with another party is edging closer, although they are not at the stage of being able to sign off on that just yet.

League One Table (As it stands February 7th) Team P GD Pts 17 Shrewsbury Town 30 -20 33 18 Burton Albion 30 -14 32 19 Charlton Athletic 30 -3 31 20 READING 30 -6 31 21 Port Vale 28 -15 30 22 Fleetwood Town 30 -20 25 23 Cheltenham Town 28 -19 23 24 Carlisle United 30 -24 20

Howe has also revealed that Yongge is feeling good about one of the current offers on the table in particular, which is presumably the one that is closing in on exclusivity rights to thrash out a deal, and that Howe himself is trying to make sure that any buyer will be able to fund the club properly going forward and not just complete a purchase.

Many Reading supporters didn't see Genevra Associates as the real ideal fit considering their links to former Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al-Hammad, but the fact that Yongge seemingly upped the price late in the day and scuppered any potential deal really riled up the club's fanbase.

It is very clear what has happened to Yongge's other clubs in the past - K.S.V. Roselaere and Beijing Renhe - and Reading fans obviously think that they could head in the same direction if their owner is scuppering takeover bids, so action has been taken.

The fire-sale of several young talents, including Nelson Abbey, Caylan Vickers and Taylan Harris, as well as established first-teamers Tom Holmes and Tom McIntyre - many of these deals done behind the back of Mark Bowen and Ruben Selles - just show that the club are in dire straits and a takeover is needed more than ever.

The latest update provided though does show that there is perhaps light at the end of the tunnel, but some are going to need more concrete evidence and proof that a reliable consortium or party are at the table trying to save the club.