Positive update emerges regarding Charlton Athletic’s future

A further update has emerged regarding Charlton Athletic’s future as fans wait nervously for news of Paul Elliott’s takeover of the club from East Street Investments.

ESI bought the club from the much-maligned Roland Duchatelet at the end of 2019 but the consortium’s promises of investment were not followed through on, leading to a nasty war of words between majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer and chairman Matt Southall.

In June, The Addicks claimed that a takeover by Elliott had been completed, however, the Football League insist that they are yet to see enough information in order to approve the deal.

It also emerged that former owner Duchatelet still owned the club’s stadium and training grounds, leading to concerns that both could be sold on for redevelopment in the future.

However, Greenwich council have now moved to reassure fans that they will do all they can to ensure that The Valley remains the home of Charlton Athletic for the forseeable future.

“The stadium and training ground sites are designated for specific uses and we would not be interested in any proposals that involved a change of use,” council leader Danny Thorpe told 853.London on Monday evening.

“Charlton Athletic belongs in the Royal Borough of Greenwich and we will oppose anything that could lead to them being moved out of the borough.”

A 4-0 defeat to Leeds United on Tuesday night, coupled with wins for both Luton Town and Barnsley, saw Charlton relegated straight back to League One after just one season back in the second-tier.

The Verdict

This is a small slice of good news in what has been a horrendous few months for Charlton Athletic fans.

Following the embarrassing debacle with Southall and Nimer in spring, fans will have been praying for survival in order to give them some real hope ahead of next season, but that has not happened.

The news regarding Duchatelet’s continued ownership of the ground will have caused huge concern as well, given his far from selfless reputation when it came to matters of the club in the past.

However, the Council stepping in to reassure fans that they will not stand for the club being moved will undoubtedly be a significant relief.