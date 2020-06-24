Positive update emerges on West Brom move for Sheffield United loanee

West Bromwich Albion could sign on-loan Sheffield United winger Callum Robinson permanently this summer and will not have to pay a mad price if they do, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The 25-year-old joined the Baggies on loan in January and has grabbed two goals and one assist so far, helping Slaven Bilic’s side to climb to the top of the Championship.

The Blades signed Robinson last summer after they had secured promotion to the Premier League but he struggled to have much of an impact in the first half of the 2019/20 campaign and it appears he could be on the move again in the upcoming window.

According to Nixon, West Brom could sign the winger permanently this summer.

Sheffield United are understood to have paid a fee in the region of £8 million for Robinson last year but Nixon has suggested the Baggies would not have to pay a mad price to prize him away from the Yorkshire club in the upcoming transfer window.

The Republic of Ireland international came through the Aston Villa academy but played by far the best football of his career during his time at Preston North End.

In two spells, Robinson scored 41 goals and added 21 assists in 160 appearances for the Deepdale outfit.

The Verdict

This is a positive update as far as West Brom are concerned, as Nixon’s insight into the situation suggests they could snap up Robinson this summer and for a good price.

With West Brom already set to stump up a fee in the region of £8 million for Matheus Pereira, you feel a move for the 25-year-old is likely to hinge on Bilic’s men securing promotion to the Premier League.

You feel Robinson would be a good addition if they do get promoted as he has slotted really well into the Baggies forward line and produced some good performances, though he’ll want to be improving his goal contributions over the next few months.

This looks like one to watch.