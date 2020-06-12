Positive update emerges on future of Bristol City forward

Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann is reportedly “highly likely” to be at Ashton Gate next season despite the fact that he is heading into the final year of his contract.

The Austrian has proved one of Lee Johnson’s most trusted lieutenants over the past few years and has missed just two Championship games since he joined in 2018.

The 28-year-old enjoyed one of the most productive years of his career in the final third last term – grabbing 10 goals and five assists – and looks set to do similar in the current campaign – having added nine goals and three assists already.

Weimann’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021 but it appears there is no real need for concern over his future.

According to Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor, the forward is “highly likely” to still be with the Robins next season.

MacGregor added that a source had reiterated to him that due to the current circumstances and the delay to the season, there are likely to be few transfers in the upcoming window.

Weimann has proved a real utility player since he joined the Robins in 2018, with Johnson using him in a range of positions across the forward line and in midfield.

How old are each of these 14 current Bristol City players? Have a go now!

1 of 14 How old is Dan Bentley? 25 26 27 28

The Verdict

This is great news for the Robins.

If any player is representative of the way Johnson wants his side to play it’s Weimann, whose high energy and dynamism have made him a real asset to City since arriving.

There may be question marks over whether he is a prolific striker but the way he fits around other players for the Robins, allowing them such flexibility, is excellent. It’s no wonder that Johnson speaks so highly of him.

You’d imagine the South West club will be looking to tie him down with a new deal soon.