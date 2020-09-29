Positive update emerges in Derby County’s new striker chase

Derby County are reportedly moving closer to the signing of Darmstadt striker Serdar Dursun, with the 28-year-old keen to join the Rams.

It was reported yesterday that the East Midlands club were interested in signing the Turkish striker as they looked to bolster their options in the final third.

Now, Turkish outlet Sporx has provided a positive update on the Rams’ striker chase.

The report claims that Derby have made a €1 million offer for Dursun, who is keen on joining the Championship outfit.

It is understood that should the two clubs reach an agreement over a deal for the player, he will fly to England to complete the move.

After seeing Chris Martin leave earlier this summer, the Rams look short of a physical striker and a focal point in the forward line.

The addition of Dursun looks as if it could solve that problem. The 28-year-old turned heads with his impressive performances for Darmstadt last term, having fired in 19 goals and provided six assists for the Bundesliga2 side.

Derby suffered their third consecutive Championship defeat on Saturday as Blackburn Rovers put four past them at Pride Park.

The Verdict

The lack of striking options available to Phillip Cocu has been one of a number of issues the Rams have faced this term and signing Dursun looks as though it could be the solution.

He’s shown his quality in front of goal in recent seasons and appears to have the physical attributes to play a similar role to Martin last term.

Without the towering forward, the Rams have struggled to be effective in the final third – scoring only once this in the league season.