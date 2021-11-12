Positive update emerges in Derby County takeover saga involving Chris Kirchner

US businessman Chris Kirchner has not been deterred by the prospect of Derby County receiving a further nine-point deduction in his quest to buy the club, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Kirchner’s interest in the club has been well-known for some time, launching a reported £50m bid to take the second-tier outfit out of administration last month and even engaging in talks with manager Wayne Rooney ahead of a potential takeover.

There had been concerns over whether the Rams’ imminent nine-point deduction for previously financial breaches, adding to the existing 12-point punishment for the Rams’ entrance into administration and almost guaranteeing their relegation to the third tier, would result in a loss of interest by several interested parties.

This extra punishment would currently leave the East Midlands outfit on -3 points and 18 adrift of safety with 29 games to go, a deficit that could be overturned but isn’t looking likely after failing to win any of their last seven league matches.

Relegation would mean a considering loss in revenue for a club that will be desperate to stay up, retain this money and ensure they can offer attractive deals to some of their most promising assets.

But regardless of this, The Sun journalist Nixon is now reporting that Kircher remains firmly interested in purchasing the club, in what is a huge boost for a club currently in peril after going into administration in September.

However, the US businessman’s takeover is yet to be signed off and concluded at this stage, as is the further reported deduction.

The Verdict:

This is great news for Derby and one that will give fans much-needed hope after receiving such bad news about this fresh punishment, because it’s unlikely they will be able to survive if a further docking of nine points is applied this term.

The difference between owning a Championship club and a League One side is huge, but perhaps there shouldn’t be much surprise about Kirchner’s commitment to the cause with the Rams already looking like relegation favourites considering their initial 12-point deduction and lack of squad depth.

This level-headed approach and continued commitment could be a good sign of things to come, although his management of finances at the club, performances on the pitch and his ability to keep the club afloat will ultimately be the performance indicators utilised to deliver a clear verdict on his time at Pride Park if he was to take over as the second-tier side’s new owner.

It would be understandable if Derby fans are still hugely worried at this moment in time though, especially with the deal not yet complete and the Rams still firmly in administration as they approach the winter transfer window.

But if Kirchner can pass the relevant checks and show proof he can keep funding the club for the long term, having him in place before January would be ideal so targets can be identified and new contracts can be offered.