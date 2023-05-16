Sheraldo Becker is understood to be open to a move to England this summer amid reports over his future.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the forward is open to a move away from Union Berlin in the upcoming transfer window.

Becker has been linked with a move to Burnley following their promotion to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old’s price tag has been set at between €15 million (£13m) to €20 million (£17.4m), with his contract set to expire in 2024.

Would Sheraldo Becker be a good signing for Burnley?

Becker has bagged 11 goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga this season, playing a crucial role in the team’s push for Champions League football.

The German capital club are currently fourth in the table with just two games to go, holding a three-point lead over SC Freiburg going into the penultimate weekend of action.

Becker has also earned Europa League experience this campaign, scoring one and assisting one in the club’s journey to the Last 16 of the competition.

However, with just one year remaining on his current contract, it is believed that he is open to departing Berlin amid interest from the Premier League.

Burnley face competition from the likes of Fulham and West Ham, who are also monitoring the situation surrounding the forward.

The Suriname international could be the missing piece that Vincent Kompany needs to lead his frontline, having been unable to nail down a first-choice striker throughout his time as manager of the Clarets.

Could Sheraldo Becker become a regular starter at Burnley?

Becker has impressed in the Bundesliga this season and would surely be brought in to become the first choice number nine.

He has European pedigree, meaning he would bring great experience to the side having competed on the biggest stages in the game and against some of the best sides the continent has to offer.

The Dutch-born player has been a crucial part of Union Berlin’s rise to becoming a top four contender this season.

That he can contribute with assists as well as goals make him an obvious candidate to be a part of Kompany’s plans for life in the top flight.

The Burnley boss will want someone who can contribute in possession as well as with goals, making Becker a potentially ideal candidate to arrive at Turf Moor this summer.

However, competition from West Ham and Fulham means there are no guarantees the Clarets can pull off this transfer move.