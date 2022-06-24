Positive update emerges as Hull City pursue transfer agreement for 23-year-old

Championship side Hull City have been given encouragement that they can seal a fresh deal for Chelsea shot-stopper Nathan Baxter, as per this morning’s report from Hull Live.

The 23-year-old made a good impact for the Tigers last term after arriving on loan from the Blues, who had and still have Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli at their disposal.

Making 18 appearances in all competitions for Shota Arveladze’s side during the 2021/22 campaign, he wasn’t exactly one of the first names on the teamsheet with Matt Ingram providing him with stiff competition for a starting spot at the MKM Stadium.

However, Baxter was a key figure in turning their season around in November as they managed to scramble their way to safety and finish in a reasonably comfortable position in the end, with the shot-stopper conceding just 21 goals and keeping seven clean sheets during his spell in East Yorkshire.

Ingram has since signed a new long-term deal to remain at the club – but with Harvey Cartwright joining Peterborough United on loan – they are in desperate need of another stopper and have sustained their interest in the Chelsea man.

Football.London recently revealed that there are people inside Stamford Bridge urging Thomas Tuchel to promote the 23-year-old, potentially reducing the Tigers’ chances of seeing him return.

But Hull Live are have now reported that the second-tier side believe they are frontrunners to secure a fresh agreement for his services, though it’s currently unclear whether he would join on another loan deal or on a longer-term basis.

The Verdict:

This is good news for the Tigers and considering he’s probably the fourth-choice shot-stopper at Stamford Bridge, they may be able to recruit him for a reasonably modest fee.

At 23, Baxter is still very young for a goalkeeper and could be an excellent long-term addition for Arveladze’s men if they are to get a permanent deal over the line for him.

There’s also a real possibility they could sell him on for quite a lot in the future and with the 23-year-old likely to want plenty of first-team football next season, he may accept a reasonably modest wage if he’s given reassurances regarding his game time.

With Ingram also available as an option though, game time may be the only barrier to getting this deal done and owner Acun Ilicali may even be reluctant to spend a fee on Baxter if he’s only likely to be a bench option at the MKM Stadium.

Whether they will secure a permanent agreement for him may also depend on how much they spend on others – because they look set to be busy in the transfer market and are already reported to have submitted a £3m bid for Scott Twine.