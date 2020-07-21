Positive takeover update offered for Wigan

Wigan Athletic could see the preferred bidder to take over the club revealed as early as today, according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

The Latics’ season was thrown into disarray not so long ago as they plunged into administration and had a 12-point deduction placed potentially over their heads.

It looks like that might not come into play for this season now, though, but, even so, the main issue remains that the club needs new owners as soon as possible.

In a positive update for Latics fans, though, it sounds as though we’ll get an idea of who might be running the club next sooner rather than later:

Wigan. Expect preferred bidder to be named today. Then to due diligence. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 21, 2020

Of course, it remains to be seen whether any deal will get done with the prospective new owners but this is still an important step as it could be one close to Wigan’s future getting assured.

The mess they have ended up in is through no fault of their own really, and those that have been running the club – or claiming to – really need to be investigated for what has gone on.

Away from that, though, the club will be looking to finish this season on a high, though the match with Fulham will be tough.