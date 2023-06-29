Sunderland winger Jack Clarke is "happy" at the Stadium of Light amid interest from other clubs, according to Sunderland Echo.

Having failed to make his mark at Tottenham Hotspur, he was given the opportunity to shine by the Black Cats during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign and did enough to earn a permanent move last summer.

Since then, he hasn't looked back with the ex-Leeds United man registering 11 goals and 13 assists in 50 competitive appearances last term, with his goalscoring contributions and performances attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Who is interested in Jack Clarke?

Alan Nixon believes Burnley are the only bidders for Clarke at this stage, although they aren't alone in taking an interest in the 22-year-old.

At Turf Moor, he could be seen as a replacement for Nathan Tella who returned to Southampton this summer and isn't guaranteed to return to Lancashire.

Vincent Kompany has already dipped into the EFL market to poach Dara O'Shea from West Bromwich Albion - and is seemingly intent on bringing Clarke to Lancashire after seeing him thrive alongside the likes of Amad Diallo and Patrick Roberts under Tony Mowbray.

Brentford and Crystal Palace are two other teams that are interested in luring the Englishman away from Wearside - but they will need to pay a considerably bigger fee than £10m if they want to bring him in.

Should Jack Clarke stay at Sunderland?

Considering he signed a long-term deal last summer, it's no surprise that the Black Cats are holding out for a high bid for him.

And with this, Clarke just needs to focus on his current club at the moment because there's no point in him getting caught up in speculation if he isn't certain to move on during this transfer window.

If he can stay focused, that could help him to take his game to a new level and if he can continue to improve, his move away from the Stadium of Light will come eventually.

But he shouldn't be actively looking to move on just yet because he's thriving at his current club and will want to continue doing so. That could help him to put his failed spell at Spurs behind him.

A move back to the top flight would be good for him because that will give him a chance to show Tottenham why they should have given him more of a chance to shine - but he needs to be playing every week and he isn't guaranteed a huge amount of game time in the top tier just yet.

With this, he should be looking to remain on Wearside for now unless he's being guaranteed regular starts by a top-flight team.