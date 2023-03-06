Positive Sunderland, Ross Stewart contract update detailed

Sunderland and Ross Stewart are edging closer to an agreement over a new contract, according to a report from The Sunday Mirror (05/03: p77).

The Scottish striker is in the final year of his contract at the Championship club but the Black Cats do have the option of a one-year extension.

Stewart’s outstanding form since the start of last year has drawn links with Premier League clubs as well as both Celtic and Rangers but it seems he may stay at the Stadium of Light after all.

The Sunday Mirror has reported that a new contract for Stewart is edging closer.

The 26-year-old is currently sidelined after suffering a season-ending injury in January.

Football League World revealed back in November that the lucrative offer made to Stewart would make him the highest-paid player at the North East club.

However, Tony Mowbray warned last week that any new deals for Sunderland players would have to fit into the wage structure at the Stadium of Light.

The Verdict

After a dreadful result and performance on Saturday, this is a real boost for Sunderland supporters on a Monday morning.

Stewart has been outstanding since the start of last season and it’s no surprise there have been clubs circling him in recent windows.

A new contract would ward off any potential suitors and so the news that one is edging closer is a real positive.

It’s starting to look as though play-offs will not be attainable this season but you have to think the Black Cats will be a contender next term if they can keep Stewart and a few others.