Positive Steven Fletcher insight provided from within Sheffield Wednesday camp

Sheffield Wednesday forward Steven Fletcher is fit for the Championship run-in, with Adam Reach revealing that the Scot has been looking sharp in training ahead of this weekend’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

Monk’s side have been out of action for over three months, but they will get the green light to resume the 2019/20 Championship season this weekend and will look to conclude the campaign positively.

Fletcher, who is the club’s top goalscorer, will be vital to that, which makes it understandable that there was significant worry when images from training emerged and the soon-to-be out of contract ace wasn’t pictured.

However, Reach has revealed Fletcher is in training and fit for the coming weekend.

Reach told Yorkshire Live, with reference to Fletcher’s absence from training ground footage: “Steven is fit, I’m not sure if on that day he was just not pictured or whether he was resting or having some physio work, I’m not sure. As far as I know he’s fit.”

In addition to that, Reach shared an insight into what he’s seen from his teammate in training: “Steven will hopefully be in that selection. He’s looked sharp since he’s come back.”

Fletcher’s situation with Wednesday remains a complicated one, though, with the striker yet to agree a new short or long-term deal at Hillsborough.

That throws his involvement in the remaining nine games into question.

The Verdict

In terms of the immediate future, this is good news for Wednesday as it sounds like Fletcher will be able to lead the line for them this weekend.

However, lingering just beyond that, Fletcher needs his future sorting.

He’s key to Wednesday and has thrived under Monk, who would surely be gutted to lose a player of his ilk this summer.

There’s a need to secure his future for the coming games and the next couple of seasons.

