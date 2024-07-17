Highlights QPR has had a strong transfer window with focus on signing players, but now faces the departure of striker Sinclair Armstrong.

Stoke City and Bristol City are competing for Armstrong, who could bring in a £2.5 million transfer fee for QPR to reinvest.

While losing Armstrong is a setback, the potential financial windfall from his sale could strengthen the squad for the manager's plans.

It has been a fairly encouraging start to the summer transfer window for those connected with QPR.

When it comes to first-team business, the main deals done have all centred on incomings at Loftus Road.

Goalkeeper Paul Nardi and defensive duo Liam Morrison and Hervetton Santos have all completed permanent moves to the club on free transfers.

By contrast, the only departures from the first-team squad so far have been loans. Taylor Richards and Charlie Kelman have made temporary moves to Leyton Orient and Cambridge United respectively.

Now, however, it appears as though QPR will soon be forced to deal with the exit of another player, which could prove to be rather more significant.

Stoke and Bristol City in Sinclair Armstrong transfer race

Earlier this week, it was reported that Bristol City are in advanced talks to complete the signing of striker Sinclair Armstrong from QPR.

However, the Robins are now not alone in their interest in the 21-year-old, with Stoke City having emerged as another potential suitor for the Irishman.

It now therefore seems as though an exit from Loftus Road is likely for Armstrong this summer, which will be a blow for the R's.

While his goals record is not the most prolific, there were signs that the young forward was starting to find his touch in that respect last season.

Sinclair Armstrong first-team record for QPR - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 24 0 1 2023/24 40 4 3

Elsewhere, other attributes of his game mean that Armstrong has already proved to be a major problem for opposition defenders in recent times.

All of that suggests he will be a major asset for years to come, and it will be frustrating for QPR to see that a Championship rival, rather than themselves, will benefit from that.

Even so, it could be argued there will be one positive to emerge from this deal: that the R's should instead be focusing on going forward.

QPR set for significant financial windfall

According to reports, QPR have agreed a fee of £2.5million with both Bristol City and Stoke for the signing of Armstrong this summer.

The two clubs now look set to battle it out between themselves for the signing of the striker in the coming days and weeks.

That, at least, is something that can help the London club, in terms of reinvesting in the transfer window.

So far, two of the three signings they have made this summer - Nardi and Santos - have been on free transfers.

However, with the funds that look set to come in from the sale of Armstrong, that could give the club freedom to spend more on transfer fees this summer.

That, in turn, could allow them to strengthen the side available to manager Marti Cifuentes, to a greater extent than might otherwise have been the case.

With it needing a great escape masterminded by the Spaniard to prevent QPR being relegated from the Championship last season, the ability to boost the squad as much as possible could be vital.

In that sense, the money that could be brought in from the sale of Armstrong would surely be useful for the club.

It is also worth noting that the striker is now into the final year of his contract at Loftus Road, with the R's having triggered a 12-month option on his contract earlier this summer.

As a result, they may see a £2million fee for the sale of Armstrong as good business, given they would otherwise likely have seen him go for next to nothing this time next year.

So, with all that in mind, it seems while the striker's move will be disappointing for the club, QPR do at least have some pretty significant consolation to come from this exit, thanks to that potential fee.