Positive Sheffield Wednesday update provided amid potential player issue

The Sheffield Wednesday squad will be paid their outstanding wages within the next seven days.

It had been reported in the past few days that the players hadn’t been paid their full November salaries, whilst some outlets claimed it’s not the first time this has happened.

As a result, the Professional Footballers’ Association were called in to assist the group as they seek further advice.

However, there was an encouraging update provided by the Telegraph, who state that the players have been informed that all November wages will be paid by Christmas day.

This could have further implications for the Owls moving forward, as the EFL have been notified and they could impose a transfer embargo on the club, although that is by no means certain to happen.

That would be a major blow for Tony Pulis, who will be desperate to bring in reinforcements to help Wednesday.

The Yorkshire outfit are currently bottom of the Championship and they are seven points from safety ahead of a crucial home game against Coventry City this weekend.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that it’s good news for the players that they will be paid in full in the next week.

Of course, it’s very concerning that things have reached this situation, but only the owner will know the full details, and hopefully it doesn’t happen again.

With this matter sorted for now, the players only focus will be on Coventry as they look to pick up maximum points from what is a massive game for the club tomorrow.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.