Positive Portsmouth team news update emerges ahead of AFC Wimbledon test

Portsmouth were without both John Marquis and Recco Hackett-Fairchild for the club’s last league fixture but some good news for fans is that the latter of the two might be available for the game against Wimbledon, according to Hampshire Live.

The 23-year-old has spent time in League Two and the National League previously but has never before taken on the third tier on a regular basis. This year with Pompey he has been given that chance and has taken it with both hands so far.

In seven starts, he already has two goals to his name and has looked impressive as a first-team regular, despite being just 23 years of age this campaign.

For him to miss the tie against Wycombe then was a blow but it looks like he may be back in contention for the club’s next League One fixture against Wimbledon.

It’s good news for Danny Cowley then, who will be hoping to get some more wins on the board in a bid to try and get his side battling up near the play-offs where they want to be.

They may have to do it without John Marquis though, as it is unclear when he will be back in contention, according to Hampshire Live. They are still taking a look at his fitness and it means that he might be ruled out for the weekend.

The striker is another regular starter and was pivotal for Portsmouth last year. He already has seven goal contributions this season and it means Pompey will have to look elsewhere for attacking inspiration against Wimbledon if he does have to miss out.

The Verdict

Recco Hackett-Fairchild potentially being back is welcome news for fans of the Fratton Park outfit, as his dribbling and verve in attack are a welcome addition to the side this campaign. To have him back in contention could help the side pick up the three points this weekend.

John Marquis though is a blow, as the attacker has proven his quality at this level. Although the club can score from elsewhere, he still remains the line-leader of the team, so his absence will be felt.