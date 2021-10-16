Positive Portsmouth assessment delivered ahead of Rotherham United meeting

Paul Warne was very respectful of Danny Cowley’s efforts at Portsmouth ahead of Rotherham United’s hosting of them on Saturday afternoon.

Pompey have endured a stuttering start to the season results wise but Warne can see the two clubs competing in similar positions come the end of the season.

The Rotherham manager was aware of the quality they possess when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post.

He said: “They’ve changed their system, they’ve gone to a back three. They have struggled with results but not really performances. They lost at Burton, but they were excellent.

“We’ve tried to watch as many games as we can and they’re playing really well.

“Performance-wise I think Danny’s really pleased with what they’re doing.” Portsmouth have come very close to getting out of League One in recent years and even with their change of styles now under Danny Cowley they remain a tricky opponent in the third tier. They demonstrated their promotion credentials when they thumped Sunderland 4-0 last time out and Warne is sitting up and taking note. The Millers have promotion ambitions of their own with Warne looking for to gain Championship status for the third successive time. Rotherham are unbeaten in six and on a three match win streak coming into Saturday’s matchup, and are comfortable favourites to take all three points. The Verdict

Warne is very wary of the quality of opposition in League One this season. There are some seriously large clubs for third tier level all pushing to compete at the top end of the division and it may well just be Warne’s toughest promotion mission yet. Cowley’s men have looked much better since changing to a back three and if Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis start to click in the final third Pompey will be very tough to stop. Pompey’s win over Sunderland would have built a lot of confidence and belief that they will be looking to take into their trip to the New York Stadium. It is set to be a very evenly matched encounter.