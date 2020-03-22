Positive off-the-field Leeds United update emerges

Leeds United are set to announce financial results that show revenue has improved towards the figure of £50m, according to Football Insider.

The Yorkshire giants sit top of the Championship at present, and they are fully set on gaining promotion to the Premier League.

Approaching April, the Elland Road outfit are legally obliged to publish their accounts for the 2018/2019 season.

Having missed out on promotion last season via the play-offs, Leeds have since remained in form and Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be hoping for a good financial backing in the summer to prepare for England’s top-flight, if they are to hold their nerve in the final nine league games.

A Leeds source has told Football Insider that the figures have increased to around the £45m and £50m mark.

A report also showed that turnover rose to £40.8m during owner Andrea Radrizzani’s first full year at the helm of the Whites, meaning their is almost a 25% increase.

Increased commercial revenue, higher crowds and gate receipts are all said to have played a part in Leeds’ financial improvement.

Attendances in particular have been healthy at Elland Road this term, gaining over 30,000 fans per game so far.

The Verdict

Everything at Elland Road seems to be going well at the moment, and promotion to the Premier League will only further a superb time at the club.

Bielsa’s side are favourites to go up and with such improvement in finances, the Argentine could be handed some good funds to further improve his squad.

Radrizanni has obviously made an impact since taking over as majority owner, and long may it continue for Leeds fans.