Derby County

‘Positive news’, ‘Still not convinced’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as takeover update emerges

Published

9 mins ago

on

BBC journalist and Derby County commentator Ed Dawes has provided an update on the situation involving the club’s takeover bid, with negotiations continuing to rumble on. 

The Rams were originally thought to be close to sealing a takeover deal which has been in the pipeline for a good few weeks after an agreement was confirmed back in early November with Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited.

However for one reason or another this agreement just hasn’t got over the line as of yet, with Dawes today suggesting via Twitter that the club are still confident of getting confirmation of the takeover by the end of the month as things stand, with a few details seemingly still being needed to be ironed out at present.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of Derby County fans were quick to weigh in with their opinions after catching wind of the update via social media earlier today:


Article title: 'Positive news', 'Still not convinced' – Plenty of Derby County fans react as takeover update emerges

