‘Positive news’, ‘Still not convinced’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as takeover update emerges

BBC journalist and Derby County commentator Ed Dawes has provided an update on the situation involving the club’s takeover bid, with negotiations continuing to rumble on.

The Rams were originally thought to be close to sealing a takeover deal which has been in the pipeline for a good few weeks after an agreement was confirmed back in early November with Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited.

However for one reason or another this agreement just hasn’t got over the line as of yet, with Dawes today suggesting via Twitter that the club are still confident of getting confirmation of the takeover by the end of the month as things stand, with a few details seemingly still being needed to be ironed out at present.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of Derby County fans were quick to weigh in with their opinions after catching wind of the update via social media earlier today:

Wernt they confident it would be completed “very soon” on the 6th of November though? — Mark Richardson (@markgrichardson) December 15, 2020

so we are being taken over by someone whos skint?? — Gem 💎 (@gempopmoo) December 15, 2020

Let’s hope it is so we can hopefully spend abit of money in January to get us out this mess! — ⚽️PANTZ⚽️ (@pantz88) December 15, 2020

I take that as positive news, if indeed it is a good thing this guy taking over us. Cheers Ed. — Scott Gretton (@ScottGretton) December 15, 2020

Wasn’t it supposed to be the end of last month? — Andrew Swift (@swigger67) December 15, 2020

In Ed we trust. — Harland Sanders (@Walsall_Ram) December 15, 2020

Still not convinced…..🤔 — PAUL ludditt (@paull2265) December 15, 2020

least someone is talking 2 the fans — Dean Rams fan 80s (@Rams80s) December 15, 2020

This is surely going to have impact on any January plans — Grant Cresswell (@Feisty1UAre) December 15, 2020

Stop panicking people…..geez. — Alex Tarr (@AlexTarr91) December 15, 2020