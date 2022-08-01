Positive Newcastle United transfer development emerges on Burnley star amid Fulham and Nottingham Forest interest

Premier League outfit Newcastle United have received encouragement from Burnley as they try and secure a deal for Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet, according to the i.

The 25-year-old is thought to have a £17.5m release clause in his contract following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League – but the Magpies are reluctant to pay that full cost up front due to financial fair play rules.

Instead, they are looking to pay in instalments and though this is a proposal that has seemingly been deemed acceptable by officials at Turf Moor, they have bumped up his price to £25m in the process.

Newcastle aren’t the only side in the race for his signature, however, with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing yesterday morning that Everton and Nottingham Forest are still pushing to complete a deal to take him away from Lancashire.

This hasn’t proved to be easy though – and it’s even thought he could be available for his current side’s fixture against Luton Town this weekend after negotiations regarding a potential exit broke down.

However, Vincent Kompany’s men have already seen the likes of James Tarkowski, Nick Pope, Nathan Collins and Dwight McNeil secure returns to the top flight this summer and Cornet is also in with a strong chance of playing in the English top tier once more during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Verdict:

Cornet’s greatest attribute is his versatility, able to operate in several positions and in a number of systems as well, making it easier for Eddie Howe to switch up his tactics throughout this campaign.

Jamal Lewis has also been linked with a move away from St James’ Park in recent months, so having an extra option in the Ivorian at left-back certainly won’t harm them with the Burnley man also able to play in an advanced wing position.

The fact he can play up front is also useful and with nine goals in 26 league appearances last term, he showed he can be prolific in front of goal, even with a struggling side.

Now he has one season of English football under his belt, he will only get better and considering his age, the Ivory Coast international could be an exceptional long-term addition for Howe’s side even if he isn’t one of the first names on the teamsheet.

They should certainly be looking to make him a big part of their plans though – because he proved his worth at Turf Moor during the 2021/22 campaign and deserves the chance to shine once more in the next nine or ten months.