Positive Millwall player news emerges after recent setback

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that young midfielder Billy Mitchell is “progressing really well” following an injury he picked up in pre-season.

The 19-year-old sustained a hamstring problem during the Lions’ pre-season training camp in Scotland and hasn’t featured in any of Millwall’s opening seven games in league and cup.

Mitchell, a product of Millwall’s academy, made 10 first-team appearances in SE16 last term and is extremely highly-rated by Rowett.

The Lions boss admitted that the midfielder won’t return for another two to three weeks after the international break, but is progressing well.

Rowett, speaking to the South London Press, praised Mitchell’s mentality and said the youngster is doing everything in his power to speed up his return.

He said: “He was originally quite a long timescale but he is progressing really well.

“As you can imagine with Billy Mitchell he is doing everything he can physically to be in a good place.

“He is in the gym morning, noon and night and is the last person, out of the players, out of the training ground every day. If anyone can do it a little quicker [getting back] then he will do.

“It was a 10-week injury, so we’ve got to be a little bit careful until we get to top end sprinting.

“I imagine he’s still two to three weeks away after the international break. I’d have to check with the physios and medical team to get an exact date.”

The Verdict

Millwall have a number of quality options in centre-midfield, but they lost Jayson Molumby, who returned to Brighton at the end of last season, and Mitchell could certainly be promoted in the pecking-order.

Mitchell is still relatively unexperienced having made just 11 first-team appearances, but in a shortened season, Rowett is going to need everyone fit and firing.