Positive Middlesbrough transfer update emerges on 23-year-old amid imminent exit

Championship side Middlesbrough will take back a significant amount of the money they paid for Martin Payero last summer if Boca Juniors decide to trigger the permanent option in his loan deal, according to the Northern Echo.

This move is yet to be officially completed – but the Argentinian side are closing in on an agreement for the 23-year-old who wasn’t exactly one of the first names on the teamsheet under Chris Wilder last season, with an injury setback not helping his cause.

Even with this, he didn’t look set to be a first-team regular next season with the likes of Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree all available as options in his position.

Football League World understands Tavernier has recently attracted interest from several Premier League sides – but have slapped an eight-figure price tag on the midfielder in a bid to try and keep him at the Riverside Stadium beyond the summer.

Boro are prepared to let go of Payero though with Boca Juniors having the option to sign him permanently – and even though he only made 15 competitive appearances last term – they will receive a “significant chunk” of the fee they paid Banfield last summer for his services if this clause is activated by his prospective side.

According to The Sun last August, the Teesside club forked out around £6m to lure the Argentine to the Riverside.

The Verdict:

This would be excellent for Boro because he hasn’t exactly done a huge amount during his time at the Riverside to put himself in the shop window, though that isn’t exactly Payero’s fault.

If Wilder doesn’t fully believe he can be a key part of a promotion push next season though, he is right to offload the midfielder because this deal could free up a wage and allow the Teesside club to bring someone in.

That incoming player could make all the difference, so it’s decisions like these that could be crucial, for better or for worse. You feel the 23-year-old deserved another chance to shine, so it’s a shame to see him leave England just one year after making the move.

At 23, Payero has a real opportunity to become a star, but it remains to be seen whether he does that in Argentina and remains there for much of his career or whether he moves abroad once more.

For the player though, this agreement is probably ideal because it will enable him to play regularly and ply his trade in his home nation, giving him a real chance of thriving during the 2022/23 campaign.