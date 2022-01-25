Positive Luton Town team news emerges ahead of Bristol City clash

It’s good news for Luton Town fans with the news that the club could have several players back in contention for their game against Bristol City.

After a disappointing result for the Hatters at the weekend, the side will be determined to pick up some points once more in midweek.

They’ll feel well-equipped to do so now, with Nathan Jones revealing to Luton Today that he could have as many as four players back and available for selection.

Some of those names have been pivotal for Luton too, including Dan Potts, who has featured heavily for the club in the league so far this campaign. Another important return is Harry Cornick, who has fired in the goals frequently for the Hatters. While he may not return to the starting lineup, he could certainly be in the squad and make an appearance at some point.

It’s positive news for the side then as they look to try and secure as many points as possible in their bid for a play-off place. With so many players now available for selection again, it could give Nathan Jones a selection headache – which is only a good thing.

Speaking to Luton Today about who he expects to be in the running for the game against Bristol City, the Luton boss said: “They’re available, Potts and Lockyer, so Bree and hopefully Cornick as well will be back. We’ve got some big players to come back in and hopefully one or two will be fresher.

“Jordan Clark and Elijah will be fresher for the rest they had [on Saturday] as they didn’t put in a big shift, so two home games now and hopefully we can take advantage of that.” There could be a few names thrown into the starting mix then that have had to sit on the sidelines recently and could even be some appearances off the bench for a few players. It could certainly be a huge boost to the side then. The Verdict Luton Town have been one of the most solid sides in the league this year, with perhaps a lack of consistency at times letting the club down. Despite playing so well some weeks and picking up some brilliant results, they are currently sat just outside of the top half of the Championship. Whilst the play-offs could still be on and they aren’t too far away, Nathan Jones will feel his side could be a lot higher in the division than where they are currently. If they want to launch a serious bid for promotion this season, then they will have to crack on in the second half of the campaign. Having a number of key players back from injury will boost the side and help them out in that respect and a win against Bristol City would help take them back up the table. The Hatters are capable of beating most sides on their day – and they’ll want to start off with a win over the Robins in midweek.