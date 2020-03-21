Positive Leeds United report emerges amidst current uncertainty

Amidst the current uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Leeds United have already sold 16,000 season tickets for the 2020/21 campaign, according to a report from Football Insider.

It was announced earlier this week that EFL fixtures would now be suspended until the 30th of April at the earliest, though you feel the full extent of the delay is impossible to predict.

Football Insider has reported that despite the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, 16,000 of more than 23,000 Whites’ season tickets have renewed theirs already.

The Yorkshire club has frozen season ticket prices for a ninth consecutive year.

The Covid-19 pandemic looks set to cause financial problems for both football clubs and fans but it appears measures are being in place to protect both.

The government has announced funding for companies and support for workers facing lay-offs, while the EFL is set to provide a £50 million relief fund to help clubs impacted.

The delay to football has meant that Leeds’ push to return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence has temporarily been put on hold.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are top of the Championship as things stand–one point ahead of second-place West Bromwich Albion and seven points above the play-offs.

The Verdict

The reported number of season ticket sales is hardly surprising given Leeds’ passionate fan base but it is hugely impressive given the current financial uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is certainly a real positive for the Whites amidst what is a different time for clubs up and down the country.

Leeds fans will no doubt be desperate for the season to get back underway so they can secure the promotion they have been waiting for.