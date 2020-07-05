Positive Leeds United injury news emerges as focus switches to Stoke City

Helder Costa’s knee injury has been described as ‘minor’ with the winger only just missing out on the Leeds United squad yesterday afternoon as Marcelo Bielsa’s side beat Blackburn Rovers 3-1.

Leeds signed Costa from Wolves last summer and he’s been involved in every fixture so far this season. However, that changed yesterday and he missed out at Blackburn.

Phil Hay took to his Q&A for The Athletic to share an update on Costa’s absence, revealing that it was only a minor injury that kept him sidelined and both he and Stuart Dallas (also absent) had travelled to Blackburn.

There will be hope Costa is fit enough to return to the matchday squad on Thursday evening as Leeds host Stoke City are Elland Road, with Bielsa’s side looking to get over the line in the promotion race.

Goals from Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips offered Leeds the lead in the first-half at Ewood Park yesterday and although Adam Armstrong scored to make it tense in the second-half, Mateusz Klich’s goal wrapped up the points.

It means it is now just one defeat in 10 for Leeds, who have won seven of those fixtures to put themselves in a great position to win promotion.

The Verdict

This is good news and Costa’s return to the matchday squad on Thursday would be a great boost.

He’s been hit and miss in a Leeds shirt, but Bielsa has a lot of faith in him, as you can tell by the fact he’s been involved so much this season.

However, he might not walk back into the starting line-up; Ezgjan Alioski did well on the wing, whilst Barry Douglas put in a fine performance at left-back.

Bielsa might not want to shake things up too much for Stoke.

Thoughts? Let us know!