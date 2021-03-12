‘Positive’ – Key Reading FC figure issues important update on club’s talks with player over new contract

Reading FC could be set for an interesting summer ahead, with some key players out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The Royals have been impressive in this year’s league campaign, with the Berkshire-based side currently sat fifth in the Championship table, and just six points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The club are likely to be resigned to losing Omar Richards when his contract expires, with Sky Sports recently revealing that the full-back is set to sign for German giants Bayern Munich.

But one player that Reading will be looking to reach an agreement with is Tom McIntyre, with the defender making 26 appearances for the Royals this term in all competitions.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference (quotes sourced from Berkshire Live), Paunovic issued an update on the club’s progress over a new contract for the Scottish youth international.

“Last week there was a comment about McIntyre and the club’s reaction was good so there was a conversation with him this week.

“So the conversation has started with him and I’m very positive – my recommendation is to extend the professional relationship with him but we’ll see how that goes.”

McIntyre and his Reading team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on struggling Nottingham Forest, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Royals at the City Ground.

The Verdict:

This will be pleasing to hear for Reading supporters.

McIntyre has been brilliant when called upon for the Royals’ first-team this term, and he certainly doesn’t look out of place wherever he is played.

We saw the defender played in a makeshift CDM role last weekend against Sheffield Wednesday in the absence of Andy Rinomhota, and he made the position his own in an impressive performance.

He supports the club as well, and with his contract set to expire in the summer, you would imagine that he’ll be keen to extend his stay at the Madejski Stadium at the earliest of opportunities.