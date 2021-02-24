Positive Jodi Jones footage emerges as Coventry City star eyes return

It’s been a tough few years for Coventry City’s Jodi Jones on the injury front.

The 23-year-old suffered a rupture in his knee back in 2017 and following a recovery from his ACL injury, he unfortunately was dealt another setback in 2018 when he suffered a recurring rupture in the same knee.

After recovering once again, he was looking on course to get back involved in the Sky Blues team last season but in September of last year, he suffered the same injury once again.

He’s on his way back though, and the latest footage from his personal Instagram page shows Jones working hard on his fitness on the bike at St Georges Park.

Jones, who is expected to be handed a new contract at Coventry this summer with it set to expire soon, also posted footage earlier this month showing him returning to the grass at Ryton.

Speaking to Coventry Live, Mark Robins commented on Jones’ progress:It’s brilliant and he’s worked really hard,”

“I have had reports from the surgeon and they are all favourable. His head space is good and he’s working really, really hard to get fit.

“There’s a possibility that he might get back to a level where he can play some football before the end of the season, whether he can do that in the Under-23s or in the first team remains to be seen.

“But the fact that he’s ahead of schedule is testament to the work that he’s done. And for someone who has had three of these these injuries, the percentage of him doing it again is down to five per cent, which is down there with anyone who hasn’t done it before.

“That’s testament to the work the surgeon has done and the work Jodi is doing to ensure he mitigates any risk against a recurrence of the injury.”