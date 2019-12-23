Positive injury news emerges for Sunderland ahead of Bolton clash

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has stated he has a fully fit squad to choose from on Boxing Day, apart from George Dobson who is serving a suspension.

The Black Cats are in desperate need of turning their form around at the moment as they fall away from the play-off picture with poor results each week. Sunderland are currently six points behind the top six as we approach the second half of the season and results need to turn around to ease the pressure on Phil Parkinson.

Last time out, Sunderland faced Blackpool at the Stadium of Light and were held to a 1-1 draw as Simon Grayson’s side took an early lead against his former employers. George Dobson was dismissed with a quarter of an hour to play as he received a second booking, meaning he picked up a one-match suspension.

The Black Cats head into Boxing Day to face Phil Parkinson’s former side Bolton Wanderers who currently sit rock bottom as they pick up the pieces of their disastrous start to the season.

Speaking in his pre-Bolton press conference, Parkinson confirmed to the club’s official website that he has no fresh injury concerns and that centre-back Jordan Willis is available for selection, having not featured in the draw on Saturday.

Parkinson stated: “Jordan Willis is back available after missing the Blackpool game. George Dobson is the only one who won’t be able to play due to his red card last time out.”

The Verdict

This is a big boost to Sunderland having their full squad available barring Dobson, especially at such frantic time of the year, playing two to three games a week in League One.

Whether or not Willis immediately takes his place back in the side is yet to be seen but having worn the captain’s armband on a handful of occasions for Sunderland, he’s definitely seen as a key member of the side.