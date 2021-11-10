Positive Hull City team news emerges ahead of Birmingham City clash

With Hull preparing for more Championship action after the international break – and with the club in need of a boost to help them escape relegation – they’ve been handed some good news, with Grant McCann telling Hull Live that Tom Huddlestone could be back in contention for the game.

The Tigers have found themselves fighting at the wrong end of the second tier table so far this year and they’ll need as many points as possible going forward to be able to escape the drop zone.

That will mean having as many players available to them as possible – and it will therefore be a boost for them to hear that Huddlestone could soon be thrown back into the mix at the club.

The 34-year-old last played for his side in the middle of October against Peterborough. That, in itself, was only his fourth showing of the year and he’ll want to feature more regularly for the club going forward.

The wait for action again might not be too far away either, with Grant McCann telling Hull Live that he could ‘possibly’ play a part in the side’s next fixture against Birmingham. He said: “Possibly. He’s on the grass at the minute, but we have got to be careful with Tom and we don’t want to be rushing anyone back.”

Tom Huddlestone may be at the back end of his career but he can still be of use to Hull if he can get himself fit. He is a leader and can help dictate play from the centre of the field, so the sooner he returns to action for them the better.

Grant McCann’s side certainly need all the help they can get to lift themselves away from the drop. Huddlestone can help massively, with his experience rubbing off on some of the younger prospects in the team.