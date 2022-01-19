Positive fitness update at Sunderland emerges

Luke O’Nien has returned to first team training with Sunderland having recovered from a shoulder injury he suffered in late November, as per Chronicle Live.

The 27-year-old has been a shining light in a very difficult period for the Black Cats since relegation from the Premier League, and he will bolster Lee Johnson’s options in the coming weeks due to his immense versatility.

In a less hectic season for O’Nien he has played mainly as a central midfielder, and with Corry Evans recently entering the treatment room his return is very welcome for the squad.

The former Wycombe Wanderers man has managed 160 appearances for the Black Cats since signing from the Chairboys in the summer of 2018 and is certainly ready to step up a division.

O’Nien will be battling it out for a spot at right back or in central midfield it would seem as Sunderland look to put a three-game winless run behind them in the coming weeks.

Johnson’s men face Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers, before a favourable trio kicks off February where they host rock bottom Doncaster Rovers before travelling to Cheltenham Town and AFC Wimbledon.

Sunderland have been in similar positions at this stage of the season before, O’Nien’s experience in that should only help the current squad kick on in the automatic promotion race.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which club Sunderland signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 1. Dion Sanderson Birmingham City Wolves Aston Villa West Brom

The recent poor run has come at a really bad time for Sunderland in seeing them lose ground on those around them.

At present, it appears to be a four horse race with Wycombe Wanderers fighting hard despite Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic looking the clear favourites.

Sunderland sit third in the table but rank fourth on points per game.

They are only outside the top two on goal difference, but that comes after the Latics overtook them on Tuesday evening and Leam Richardson’s men still have four games in hand on the Black Cats.

The way it is going, another tense and anxiety-inducing play-off campaign looks the most likely route to promotion for the Black Cats, in O’Nien they have a player well prepared to seek redemption in the top six lottery.