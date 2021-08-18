Positive financial detail emerges as AFC Bournemouth prepare for eight-figure exit

AFC Bournemouth stand to benefit further down the line having inserted a number of clauses into the deal that will take Arnaut Danjuma to Villarreal for €25m.

It’s emerged today that Danjuma is set to link up with the Europa League holders in a €25m deal, with the Spanish club meeting Bournemouth’s valuation of the winger.

As per Alex Crook from talkSPORT, Bournemouth stand to benefit further down the line too, having inserted a sell-on clause in the deal, which will see them pocket future funds should the 24-year-old move on later in his career.

Also told #AFCB have inserted a sell-on clause in the deal https://t.co/rGv4uhO29q — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 18, 2021

Danjuma announced himself to Bournemouth fans last year in the Championship, having initially struggled in his 14 Premier League appearances leading up to relegation.

Last season, the winger scored 17 goals across all competitions, which included a goal in each leg of the play-off semi-final defeat to Brentford back in May. In addition to that, Danjuma also registered seven assists, leaving him as one of the division’s most influential forwards.

Scott Parker is now in-charge at Bournemouth, but hasn’t called on the service of the winger yet.

The Cherries began their season with a 2-2 draw with West Brom and backed that up with victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend. Tonight, they travel to St Andrew’s to take on Birmingham City.

The Verdict

This is clever business from Bournemouth.

€25m is a healthy fee for the winger, who at 24, is only going to improve in the next couple of years. If he does improve, the likelihood is that he will move on once more, which Bournemouth will profit from again.

It’s obviously disappointing for Bournemouth to be losing Danjuma, but realising their place in the Championship and making as much of the deal financially is accepting that in a positive way.

Bournemouth are really looking after themselves here.

Thoughts? Let us know!

Quiz: Have AFC Bournemouth won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Bournemouth won or lost more against Southampton? Won Lost