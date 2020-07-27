Positive early Swansea City team news emerges ahead of Brentford clash

Swansea edged out Brentford in the first-leg of their play-off semi-final at the Liberty Stadium, as they look to make a timely return to the Premier League.

Andre Ayew netted his 18th goal of the season to give the Swans a one-goal lead heading into the second-leg of the tie at Griffin Park.

Swansea only booked their spot in the play-offs on the final minute of the Championship season, but now find themselves just two wins away from the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Swansea boss Steve Cooper revealed that his side have no new injury worries ahead of the second-leg against Brentford.

Kyle Naughton is set to return to the side though, which will give Cooper a potential selection dilemma heading into the game.

“We have nothing new from last night, so the only update really is Kyle Naughton coming back from suspension. It’s good to have Kyle in with the fact we’re down on numbers with defenders.

“It’s good that we’ve got more options with defenders. Kyle is an experienced player and he’s played a lot of football in the Premier League.”

Naughton missed the first-leg of the match against Brentford, after being sent-off against Nottingham Forest, in a 2-2 draw with Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

The Verdict:

This will be pleasing to hear heading into the second-leg of the tie.

Swansea really impressed me against Brentford in the first-leg, and they’ll be delighted to head into the game with a one-goal advantage.

But they’ll have to be at their best at Griffin Park, as Brentford have already shown that they can beat teams with ease if they’re on top of their game.

The Swans have got every chance though, and with no fresh injury worries, they’ll be full of confidence of booking their spot in the play-off final.