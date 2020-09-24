Positive Derby County team news emerges ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Derby County will be hoping they can pick up their first win of the 2020/21 league campaign this weekend when they take on Blackburn Rovers.

The Rams have had a season to forget so far, as they’re currently sat () in the Championship table after a disappointing start to this season.

Derby were beaten by Reading in their opening match of this year’s league campaign, and followed that up with defeat to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road last weekend.

But Phillip Cocu has added to his squad since, and will be hoping that a fitness boost from two players can increase their chances of coming away with a positive result against Tony Mowbray’s men.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference (quotes sourced from Derbyshire Live) ahead of their match against Blackburn Rovers, Cocu revealed that both Kamil Jozwiak and Jack Marriott are set to be fit and available for selection.

“If they don’t have any reactions tomorrow (Friday) then they are available for Saturday, so that is a relief. Of course, we need Jack because we do not have a lot of options in the striker position.”

“Also, to have a new signing (Jozwiak) injured after his first game would not have been a positive thing. So we are happy they could train again.”

It has also been revealed that Duane Holmes has recently returned to training, after missing the last three matches with a thigh injury.

But Tom Lawrence and Martyn Waghorn remain out injured, which will be frustrating heading into a tough test against Blackburn this weekend.

The Verdict:

This is a positive update on the whole for Derby.

They’ve been missing a player of Jozwiak’s creative ability so far this season, and it will be interesting to see if he is thrown straight into the action this weekend against Blackburn.

I do expect Jack Marriott to start though, and he’ll know that he needs to find his scoring boots as soon as possible, otherwise Derby are going to be up against it on Saturday.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this ended up in a score draw.