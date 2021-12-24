Positive Derby County takeover update emerges amid Chris Kirchner latest

Chris Kirchner revealed late on Thursday evening that he had given up pursuit of becoming the new Derby County owner.

The news, understandably, brought a very frustrated reaction from Derby County supporters who will be fearing for the long term future of their club at this time.

With the anxiety of the approaching January transfer window and their perilous position in the Championship league table, the Rams are desperate for some good news off of the pitch that can at least put supporters’ minds at rest while they battle on in the second half of the season.

BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone made public a message he had been sent from the Derby club twitter account this morning.

He tweeted: “From @dcfcofficial admin re Kirchner: “…would like to put on record we disagree with much that has been said. Whilst yesterday was difficult, it provided stimulus to one of remaining bidders who increased his offer for club. We expect to name preferred bidder status imminently”.”

From @dcfcofficial admin re Kirchner: "…would like to put on record we disagree with much that has been said. Whilst yesterday was difficult, it provided stimulus to one of remaining bidders who increased his offer for club. We expect to name preferred bidder status imminently" — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 24, 2021

It is very positive news that there are other interested parties and candidates out there that could, further down the line, prove to be the saviour of Derby County.

Kirchner had certainly been the most public about his interest in buying the club in the last couple of months, but there is still hope as the club’s administration rumbles on.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which club Derby County sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Who did Derby sell Jayden Bogle to? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Leeds United Burnley

At this point, Derby supporters would probably take anyone who assures that the club will not be liquidated. If off the pitch developments can stabilise the club then the Rams would still be in an excellent position, personnel wise, to push for promotion from League One next season with the array of talent they are churning out of the club’s youth setup at the moment.

Wayne Rooney’s men play host to promotion pushing West Bromwich Albion on Monday in hoping to provide some festive cheer for a fan base that have been through a lot in the last year. The Baggies could leap into the automatic promotion places in victory but the Rams will be quietly confident having had such a strong record against the top sides this season.