Positive Bradley Dack update emerges at Blackburn Rovers

Bradley Dack has not played for Blackburn Rovers since early March 2021 after suffering another anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 28-year-old has been a key man for Rovers ever since joining from Gillingham in the summer of 2017 and is showing positive signs of recovery at last.

The creative midfielder played 45 minutes for the club’s U23 side in their 4-0 win against Leeds United on Monday evening.

Blackburn have performed better than ever in Dack’s absence, but that is not to say that he would not add a great deal to their automatic promotion push.

Tony Mowbray has had an overwhelming positive influence on Dack’s career and with some of his best attacking players sparking interest from other clubs this month, the Londoner would feel like a new signing in the second half of the season, bringing an extra dimension to Rovers’ attacking contingent.

John Buckley and Joe Rothwell have deputised excellently in attacking midfield areas this season, playing a huge role in the success of the likes of Sam Gallagher, Ben Brereton Diaz and Reda Khadra.

Mowbray will not want to disrupt that dynamic too much in the coming months, if possible, but Dack’s presence from the bench in key moments could be decisive.

The Verdict

This is excellent news for Rovers supporters who know just how effective Dack can be at Championship level and the way he makes them tick in the attacking third.

The 28-year-old has registered 49 goals and 24 assists in 131 appearances for Blackburn, having a huge impact on games on an extremely regular basis to ensure Rovers have acclimatised successfully back in the second tier.

Now presented with the chance to contribute to them earning promotion to the next level, Dack will be chomping at the bit to prove his fitness and force his way into Mowbray’s first team considerations.

Playing for the U23 side does not mean a return to second tier action is imminent, however to have Dack growing in confidence in the background is a huge positive heading into a potentially eventful next few months at Ewood Park.