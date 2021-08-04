Positive Blackpool verdict emerges despite Man City setback

Neil Critchley’s Blackpool were on the receiving end of a 4-1 defeat to a strong Manchester City side in their culminating pre-season outing. However, Critchley remains instilled with positivity and feels his troops put up a strong showing against the reigning Premier League champions.

City prospect Sam Edozie opened the scoring three minutes into the encounter, and while Luke Garbutt restored parity from 12 yards out, Blackpool were unable to prevent an eventual onslaught, where Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan both found the back of the net.

“I was really pleased with how we played,” Critchley told Blackpool’s website.

“I thought we were in the game as much as we could be, particularly as we had the worst possible start. We grew into the game with confidence, and I thought in the first half we caused Manchester City real problems.

“We were controlling them without the ball as much as you can in the first-half. I thought they gained the momentum in the second half and scored a goof goal, but I thought we showed real courage and belief in how we want to play.

“Ultimately, we came up against a special team and a team that plays a unique way. No one plays like them. They have a special manager and special players and we said before the game to forget the scoreboard and try and practice being us. I thought we did that for large parts of the game.”

Blackpool will be hoping that yesterday’s defeat has supplied a steep learning curve ahead of their return to the Championship, where they start their campaign at Bristol City on Saturday.

They will be very much entering the deep end from the offset, though, with Cardiff City, Bournemouth and Fulham all to face in their opening six matches, while they also look ahead to encounters against Coventry and Millwall.

Last season, Blackpool secured second-tier football at Bloomfield Road for the first time in six years as they trumped Lincoln City in the play-off final courtesy of a Kenneth Dougall brace, having overcame Oxford United in the semi-finals.

22 things all Blackpool fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year were Blackpool founded? 1877 1887 1897 1907

The Verdict:

There is no harm in losing to a side of Man City’s pedigree and class. If anything, taking the sword to one of Europe’s premier sides will have served to aid their preparation as August 7 awaits, and Critchley realises that.

Blackpool showcased no shortage of energy, enthusiasm and endeavour throughout the encounter, and despite City starting the likes of Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Gundogan and Mahrez, it took them until the second half to rekindle their advantage after Garbutt’s opener.

After that, it will certainly be interesting to observe how the Tangerines readapt to the rigours and demands of Championship football.