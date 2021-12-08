Blackburn are currently in the middle of a push for the play-offs – and they could be set to improve their squad even more in the winter transfer window, with The Sun journalist Alan Nixon claiming there could be more incomings in January.

Rovers have competed well in the second tier so far this season and have even managed to replace the goals of Adam Armstrong via Ben Brereton-Diaz, who has already bagged 17 this year.

It’s meant that they’ve even found themselves in the top six at this stage of the campaign – and despite already having a strong squad, there is an opportunity to invest even more next month and ensure they can continue to compete at the very top.

Although it has been unclear how much will be available to Tony Mowbray in terms of funds, Alan Nixon has now revealed that there may be enough in the budget to allow the former Coventry boss to dip into his pocket and bring in some players on short-term deals.

Although any signings may not be with Blackburn beyond this season though, it may be enough to just see them until the end of the campaign – and ultimately help them compete with some of the bigger, richer teams in the second tier and bag a potential play-off spot.

Rovers already have a strong squad but risk potentially losing some important players in the winter window – so it is good news for fans to hear that they should be at least enough wiggle room to allow players to join the side on loan if Tony Mowbray feels there is a need to recruit some more fresh faces.

The Verdict

Blackburn could very well go all the way this season, especially if Brereton-Diaz can continue his fine goalscoring form. They do have a solid squad with a good mix of youth and experienced talent but could potentially benefit from a few more short-term additions.

If the money is there to be able to do it, then at least Tony Mowbray will have that option available to him. Rovers will want to ensure they do not tail off as the season goes on and if that means a few loan additions, then at least they will be able to do that.