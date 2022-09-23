Positive Birmingham City takeover development shared

The deal that would see Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez buy Birmingham City is edging closer.

It’s no secret that the businessman, who is a lifelong Blues fan, and former Barcelona striker Lopez want to purchase the Championship side from their current owners.

However, there has been plenty of delays in the process, with the support waiting to see if the deal would go through.

And, whilst there is still no official confirmation, the Mirror gave an encouraging update today as they confirmed the duo are expecting the go-ahead on a deal that will see them pay £35m for Blues over a two-year period.

As well as that, the report states that further developments should be shared shortly detailing the plans the new ownership have with St. Andrew’s, with areas of the ground still shut this season.

John Eustace’s side haven’t let the takeover talk distract them on the pitch, as they currently sit 17th in the table having picked up seven points from their last three games ahead of a fixture against leaders Sheffield United after the international break.

The verdict

Birmingham fans will just want this sorted as soon as possible as there’s plenty of work that needs to be done at the club once the new owners are in place.

There have been mixed messages on whether this will go through over the past few weeks, so this is a positive update and it suggests a deal could be completed soon.

So, it’s a case of waiting and seeing what happens but this is at least some good news.

