Positive Benik Afobe update emerges that is certain to please Bristol City fans

It’s safe to say that it’s been a frustrating season so far for Bristol City striker Benik Afobe, who has spent the majority of his loan spell with the club in the treatment room.

The forward signed for the Robins on loan from Stoke City, and made six appearances in the early stages of his time with Lee Johnson’s side, and made an impressive start as he hit three goals.

But he picked a serious ACL injury that has kept him out of action since October, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters this term.

Bristol City are currently sat seventh in the Championship table, and will fancy their chances of forcing themselves into the top-six before the season reaches a conclusion.

Afobe has returned to training in recent weeks, but has issued a positive update on his progress on his Instagram story on Monday afternoon as he looks to stay sharp before football returns later this year.

Due to recent events, Bristol City aren’t set to return to action until the 2nd May, when they’re due to take on play-off rivals Preston North End, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Lee Johnson’s side.

The Verdict:

This is an encouraging update for Bristol City fans to see.

Afobe hasn’t had much of a chance to impress with the Robins this season, and he’ll be keen to make up for lost time at the earliest of opportunities when he does return to the matchday squad.

I’m not sure he’ll be getting into the starting XI straight away though, as Nahki Wells has shown that he’s more than good enough to be playing regularly in their push for a play-off spot this term.

Afobe will have to get his head down and keep pushing himself in training, and his return to the team will certainly give them a real boost heading into a crucial period of this year’s campaign.